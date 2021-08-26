Sanjay Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on birth anniversary, share pics

Sanjay Kapoor is missing his close buddy Rajiv Kapoor on his 59th birth anniversary. He posted some old photos on his social media handle, along with an emotional message.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sanjay wrote: ‘Happy birthday chimps. You will always be missed, Still can’t believe that we didn’t speak at sharp 12 in the night, Love you and miss you.’

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of famous actor Raj Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hain Hum, though he is best known for the blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili. After that, he appeared in films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. After 30 years, the late actor was set to return to acting with Toolsidas Junior.

Also Read: ‘Pinched myself every 2 minutes’: Krystle D’souza on working with Big B in Chehre

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. His funeral rituals were held in Mumbai’s Chembur crematorium.