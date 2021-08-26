This UAE emirate to allow 100% capacity at workplaces from September 5

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced that all government entities and companies can return to 100% capacity at workplaces starting September 5.

As per the guidelines issued, all vaccinated employees, as well as those exempted from vaccination, will need to show the green status on the Alhosn app. Unvaccinated employees will need to test for Covid-19 every seven days.

It also announced that employees who fail to follow the protocols will not be allowed to work and the absence will be deducted from their annual leave or monthly salary.

All visitors and customers must show either the green status on the Alhosn app or a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

Remote working is allowed for one parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-person school attendance based on medical authorization and a statement from the educational institution. Employers can grant additional authorization based on government regulations.

Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions in Abu Dhabi.