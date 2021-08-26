Union government to procure green, black gram from farmers

Bengaluru: The Union Agriculture Ministry has approved the procurement of green gram and black gram in Karnataka under the price support scheme for Kharif 2021- 22 season. The Union government will procure a a maximum quantity of 30,000 MT of green gram and 10,000 MT of black gram from the farmers in the state. National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) will be the nodal agency for the procurement.

Karnataka state government issued orders for procurement for the next 90 days. Green gram will be procured at Rs 7,275 per quintal and black gram will be procured at Rs 6,300 per quintal.

armers can register for the next 45 days and procurement will be completed within 90 days. A maximum of six quintals will be procured from each farmer under the price support scheme, and money will be directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts, said the government order.