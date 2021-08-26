‘Women, please stay home’ -Taliban soldiers not trained to respect women

Women are asked to stay at home by the Taliban, as the group’s fighters do not know how to respect women. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, claimed that the request is a temporary measure, while urging Afghan women to stay at home until the country has suitable security measures in place.

The Taliban’s Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in Kabul on Tuesday that they are working on procedures for female government workers to return to work, but that for now, they should stay home due to a ‘security’ issue. Women in the country are concerned that the Taliban might curtail their freedom – as they did in their previous tenure.

While women in Afghanistan remain apprehensive of the insurgent group’s promises to ensure their freedom under Sharia law and not restrict working for women or denying girls education under this new regime, the insurgent group has implied that these pledges may not be kept. Michelle Bachelet, president of the United Nations human rights commission, has declared Taliban treatment of women and girls ‘a fundamental red line’.