Alia will stun the audience in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Gangubai Kathiawadi, a gangster drama starring Alia Bhatt, has been making news since it went on the floors in 2019. The movie shoot was almost complete when the nationwide lockdown was announced last year. Despite the end of filming and the lockdown restrictions being lifted, the movie couldn’t be released due to multiple reasons.

There were reports about the movie going OTT, to which the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he is now willing to wait till Maharashtra’s theatres reopen and has no plans to release the film anywhere other than on the big screen.

‘Who knows about the future? I’ve designed this film for the big screen, just as my series, Heeramandi, is being designed for the OTT. I believe the two platforms belong to different formats and must be treated as such. There is enough room for both the OTT and cinema products to co-exist,’ Bhansali stated.

Bhansali and Alia have collaborated on this project for the first time. The young actress is described by him as a revelation. ‘She has gone beyond all my expectations. As Gangubai, she will stun the audience,’ the filmmaker said.

According to Bhansali, the movie is one of his best works. ‘I know it is what all directors do. They describe their latest as their best. But I believe Gangubai Kathiawadi to be my finest. I grew up two streets away from where the film is set. I know these people. I know these places.’