Clashes at Banaras Hindu University! Students hurt in stone pelting

Several students and a policeman were injured in clashes between residents of two hostels at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) late Thursday night, police said.

According to police, four students suffered minor injuries, while the cop had bruises on his hands and feet.

A group of Rajaram hostel occupants were discussing offline classes for final year students beginning September 1 when a group from Birla Hostel allegedly made disparaging remarks about them, leading to an argument. The debate quickly devolved into a brawl between the pupils. Stones were thrown, two or three petrol bombs were thrown and some students were said to have fired into the air.

Prof Anand Chaudhary, the BHU chief proctor, arrived at the scene with a police force and the proctorial board but was unable to calm the students. Sub-inspector Rajkumar Pandey, the in-charge of the BHU outpost, was also wounded by stones thrown by students.

To put the situation under control, a large police force had to be dispatched. Prof Chaudhary, the chief proctor, described the scenario as typical. Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, said both groups have filed complaints. A case will be opened and appropriate action will be taken.