District administration issues ‘alert’ as viral fever cases surge

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration issued an alert about ‘viral fever’ and instructed health workers to take note of people running a temperature. The alert was issued as several deaths were reported due to viral fever in western Uttar Pradesh.

‘In view of the season of vector-borne diseases and deaths in Mathura district due to the fever, an alert has been raised in Gautam Buddh Nagar district’ Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Sharma said.

‘All ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwife) and ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers have been asked to go around in their areas on a regular basis and report cases of fever to health department officials concerned at community health centers, primary health centers and government hospitals so that such people could be tested for treatment’, Sharma said.

‘Since it’s the season for vector-borne diseases, ensure that no water gets collected in houses and nearby places. The tank of air coolers should be cleaned once a week and completely dried before use’, he added.

Western UP districts like Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri have witnessed a spike in cases of viral fever in recent days, with the illness claiming around a dozen lives.