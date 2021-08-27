‘Extra-marital affairs’ of South Indian actors that will blow your mind!!!

Tollywood. The land of dreams, covered in reality. The industry where stories are told, stories are made, and stories become legends. Many celebrities have found ‘immortality’ here, and their names are enshrined in history. Fame comes with a cost, even in a world filled with glamour, lights, and omnipresent media. Your identity, your personality or the most important person in your life – your spouse or partner – can be at stake.

In today’s world, infidelity is sort of a status symbol of relationships, so Tollywood has its own share of break-ups and heartbreaks. Through past and present, let’s recall some of the most shocking breakup stories of tollywood stars who have betrayed their loved ones and given up on even the strongest of relationships.

Shruti Haasan and Dhanush

During the shooting of the film ‘3’, Dhanush’s wife Aishwarya suspected that his co-star Shruti Hasaan was involved in an affair with her husband. Dhanush and Shruti seemed to have gotten carried away with their romantic scenes in the film, according to reports. Aishwarya didn’t speak about Dhanush’s extramarital affair and kept it a secret from her husband.

Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara

In 2010, Prabhu Deva and his wife Ramlath decided to separate after 16 years of marriage. Ramlath opened up about her husband’s love life. Their divorce was attributed to Prabhu Deva’s secret lover Nayanthara. Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara dated for almost three and a half years. The couple was rumored to be getting married in June 2009. However, personal reasons prevented them from making their relationship official.

Kumar Sanu and Meenakshi Seshadri

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri ruled the 80s and early 90s with her performances. Kumar Sanu met Meenakshi Seshadri, a beautiful South actress. Rita Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu’s wife, confirmed his affair with several actresses after the couple’s marriage. Meenakshi, who also had a passion for singing was also inclined towards Sanu but denied her feelings initially as the famous singer was already married.

Tabu and Naga Arjuna

Tabu was taught one of the most difficult lessons by Naaga Arjuna. She had a romantic relationship with South’s star, Akkineni Naga Arjuna. Tabu’s affair with him was very painful. Naga Arjuna was already married when he began dating Tabu. The two were never vocal about it. After ten long years of being with this man, Tabu realized that he is not going to leave his wife. As a result, Tabu took the firm step of breaking up with him. Naga Arjuna was hesitant to commit to Tabu because he was already married twice.Nagarjuna and Tabu parted ways but his wife, Amala shares a cordial relationship with Tabu, his rumored woman friend.

Read more: ‘Illegal mining’ caused the Bridge collapse connecting Dehradun and Rishikesh

Kamal Haasan and Gautami

For 16 years, Kamal and Sarika lived together. It is alleged that Sarika left the actor because he was having an affair with Gautami. With Gautami as a live-in partner, Kamal started staying with her. In 2016, they split up.