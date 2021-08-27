Gulf country to reopen its land borders

Muscat: Oman has decided to reopen its land borders from September 1. The decision was announced by the Supreme Committee in the country.

‘Oman will open its land borders from September 1, while adhering to the controls imposed by the Supreme Committee, including testing before arrival into the Sultanate’, said Dr. Saif bin Salem Al-Abri, Director General of Disease Control at the Ministry of Health.

‘The opening of social, economic and cultural activities is being studied and a decision will be issued next week’, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Oman has decided to extend the validity of all visas issued in 2021. ‘All visas issued since the beginning of this year will be extended till the end of the year without any additional fees being imposed. The procedures for issuing visas will return to earlier methods and they will revert to earlier requirements for all categories’, said Major General Abdullah bin Ali Al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations.