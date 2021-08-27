Gulf country to resume flights services from 6 banned countries including India

Kuwait City: Kuwait will soon resume flights services from 6 banned countries- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Bangladesh and Nepal. Mansour Al Hashemi, Director of Operations at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced this. The authority also made it clear that the exact date to resume the services were not yet decided.

‘Until now, no airline company has been permitted to operate from these countries or the other countries the Council of Ministers has recently agreed to resume flights with’, said DGCA said in a statement.

Also Read: Gulf country to reopen its land borders

Kuwait had allowed fully vaccinated passengers to return to the country from August 1.

‘Those who received two doses of the vaccines approved by Kuwait like, Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna, and a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are allowed to enter Kuwait. Those who received two doses of unapproved vaccines in Kuwait like Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik must have received at least one additional dose of one of the approved vaccines in Kuwait’, said the DGCA circular.