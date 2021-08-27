‘It’s been a long journey with you’: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 36th anniversary

Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday took to his social media handle to wish his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, on their 36th wedding anniversary. The actor shared a series of monochrome throwback pictures, including some from their wedding ceremony.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anupam wrote: ‘Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Anniversary #Life #Love’

As soon as the post being shared, Bollywood stars including Kangana Ranaut showered love and wishes in the comment section. ‘Happy Anniversary to you both,’ Kangana wrote, to which Anupam replied, ‘@kanganaranaut Thank you Ji!!’

Soni Razdan commented, ‘Happy Anniversary dear @kirronkhermp and @anupampkher Here’s wishing you many such more. Love to both of you. Still, remember when you both came over all those years ago when we had just gotten married and we finished 2 bottles of champagne…so many happy memories! love always.’

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. Kirron previously married Gautam Berry in 1981 and has a son named Sikandar Kher.

Earlier this year, Anupam confirmed that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He also stated that she was on her way to recovery and has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

On the work front, Anupam is now filming ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ in the United States. The film is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan and stars Neena Gupta in the major role. Anupam is also working on ‘The Last Show,’ ‘Mungilal Rocks’ and ‘The Kashmir Files.’