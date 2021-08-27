‘My most favourite, there’s no one like Shah Rukh Khan’: Farah Khan

Farah Khan took to the director chair for the first time 17 years ago, helming the fan-favorite Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. While SRK and Farah have progressed in their careers, it appears that they are still nostalgic for the days of ‘Main Hoon Na.’

On Thursday, Farah shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan performing the classic title track from Main Hoon Na on Instagram. Farah also makes an appearance in the video, as SRK adopts his signature posture. The choreographer-director captioned the video saying, ‘With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk ?? there’s No1 like you… #mainhoonna #farahkefundays.’

Bollywood celebrities couldn’t stop themselves from praising Farah and Shah Rukh’s re-enactment. Ranveer Singh posted a series of heart emoticons and wrote, ‘ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!’ Riteish Deshmukh commented, ‘All time favourite.’ Punit Malhotra reacted, ‘Superbbbb??.’

Also Read: Alia will stun the audience in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao played pivotal roles. Farah Khan made her directorial debut with this film, which went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits.

Shah Rukh Khan had last appeared in the 2018 movie Zero. He is now working on YRF’s Pathan, which is set to release in 2022 but has yet to be officially confirmed by the producers. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also star in Pathan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.