‘Pakistan is like our second home’: Taliban

Kabul: Taliban terrorists claimed that Pakistan is like their ‘second home’. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told this in an interview.

‘Afghanistan shares its borders with Pakistan. We are traditionally aligned when it comes to religion, the people of both the countries mingle with each other. So, we are looking forward to further deepening of ties with Pakistan’, said Zabiullah Mujahid.

‘It has been almost 12 days since the Islamic Emirate entered Kabul. We have seized control of all areas, restoring peace and normalcy’, he added.

The Taliban leader also said that Pakistan has never interfered in their affairs and has no role to play in Taliban’s offensive to capture Afghanistan.

He also said that India and Pakistan should sit together to resolve their outstanding issues. He also said that Taliban wants a good relation with India. ‘Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people’, said Mujahid.