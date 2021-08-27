Rajasthan Chief Minister to undergo angioplasty

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will undergo angioplasty at a hospital as he is experiencing severe chest pain. This was announced by Gehlot on Friday. Gehlot aged 70 was tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

Also Read: Union government suggest imposing night curfew in Kerala and Maharashtra

‘Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me’, Gehlot tweeted.