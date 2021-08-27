Saudi Air Defences intercepts Houthi drone

Riyadh: The Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces has intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Khamis Mushayt in Saudi Arabia.

‘Houthi militias continue their attempts to target civilians and civilian objects. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts’, said Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.