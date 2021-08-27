Shilpa shares post on ‘mistakes’ amid Kundra’s arrest, says ‘I made a mistake but it’s ok’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been in the spotlight after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly being involved in a pornographic case. Despite the commotion and difficulties, the actor recently gave a powerful message to maintain her attitude and determination.

Shetty took to her social media handle to promote an excerpt from a book about making errors. The first paragraph on the page focuses on blunders that can be amusing or forgotten, demanding or exciting new life experiences.

Meanwhile, a quote from Sophia Loren’s book says: ‘Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life.’ The text also discussed how people make errors and grow from them by forgiving themselves and forgiving others. Shetty further added an animated sticker to her story, which read, ‘I made a mistake but it’s ok.’

A few days ago, the actress posted a motivational message about savouring every moment. She recently resumed work after a month-long hiatus, returning to the sets of dancing reality show Super Dancer 4 as one of the judges. The participants and co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu greeted her warmly upon her return, making her emotional.

Kundra was detained by the Mumbai Police last month for alleged ties to a pornography ring. During the investigation, the police stated that they had not discovered any evidence of Shetty’s involvement in the case.