Sonu Sood appointed brand ambassador of Delhi govt’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme

Actor Sonu Sood met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Friday morning, where the CM announced that Sood would be the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme.

Addressing a joint press conference on Friday with Sonu Sood, Kejriwal said: ‘Sonu Sood Ji has agreed to become the brand ambassador of our ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme which will be launched soon.’

While speaking on the ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme, Sonu Sood stated: ‘Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will.’

‘When the lockdown started, we connected with many people, then we realised that education is a big issue. The big question was that children didn’t know what to do next. There is no one to tell them in the family. You will give education to the children, but there should also be someone who gives them the right direction,’ Sood added.

When asked if he plans to join a political party, Sonu Sood responded: ‘People always say that you are doing good work, join politics. But it is not necessary for any good work. I keep getting offers but I have never thought of this. I haven’t spoken to Kejriwal Ji about politics.’