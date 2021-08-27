This Indian city has world’s most CCTV cameras

New Delhi: As per the data released by Forbes India, New Delhi has installed the highest CCTV cameras in public places. Delhi has a total of 1,826.6 cameras per square mile. The study was conducted in 150 cities across the world.

Delhi is followed by London with 1,138. Chennai secured third place with 609.9 CCTV cameras while Mumbai came in 18th with 157.4 CCTV cameras per square mile.

‘I feel proud to say that Delhi beat cities like Shanghai, New York and London with most CCTV cameras per square mile across the world. At first, Delhi has 1,826 cameras, while at second, London has 1,138 cameras per square mile. My compliments to the Delhi Government’s officers and engineers who worked on the project like a mission and achieved the feat in such a short time’, tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

‘The Kejriwal government has delivered its promise. Delhi ranks number 1 out of 150 cities across the world in terms of CCTV cameras installed per square mile. It beat cities like Shanghai, New York and London. Delhi has 1,826 CCTVs installed per square mile, three times more than Chennai, and 11 times more than Mumbai. Delhi ranks number one in the list with 1,826 cameras per square mile, followed by London with 1,138, Chennai with 609, and Shenzhen (China) with 520. Only three Indian cities feature in the top 20— Delhi at rank 1, Chennai at rank 3, and Mumbai is at rank 18 with 157 cameras per square mile’, said an official statement released by Delhi CM’s office.