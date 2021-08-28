‘5 year old Esther Hnamte sings the national anthem with the Indian Army band’: Watch video

Esther Hnamte hit the headlines after her video of her singing the Indian National Anthem went viral. Esther sings the national anthem with an Army band in a new video. Within minutes, the video went viral on social media. With Esther’s lovely voice accompanying the Army band, listeners are warmed in their hearts. Miss Esther Hnamte of Lunglei, a five-year-old prodigy from Mizoram, sang ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in a video with the 3rd Battalion of Assam Rifles of Sector 23. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, the Assam Rifles have taken part in this effort.

Officials of the Assam Rifles explained that the video showing the March Past with little Esther and singing the National Anthem will promote the PM’s Act East policy and send a strong message of peace and harmony to the entire nation. Additionally, the video depicts the role of the security forces and how their presence has changed the environment in North East India.

“Esther started singing as soon as she started talking. When she was barely two years old, her elder siblings would make her sing. She has a knack of picking up lyrics in any language’, said Lalrinfeli Hauhnar, a close friend of the family. Five-year-old Hnamte speaks only Mizo, her native language. ‘She does not know Hindi at all, and she knows little English either,’ said Hauhnar. Despite this, she has sung in both languages. On her YouTube channel, Hnamte posts songs in Mizo, English, and Hindi. The child has already gathered over 57,000 subscribers since setting up the channel earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, A R Rahman and lakhs of netizens praised Miss Esther for her mesmerizing performance of Maa Tujhe Selam – Vande Matram, last year. This video was shot by a local production company. She added that her earlier songs have already made her popular in Lunglei, as well as throughout Mizoram. ‘People sometimes recognize her as the famous child singer when she takes her mom to see friends. She doesn’t even comprehend the attention’, she said.