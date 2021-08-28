Government introduces BH-series registration mark in vehicles

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways announced on Saturday that the government has adopted a new registration mark for new automobiles under the ‘Bharat series (BH-series)’ to allow seamless vehicle transfers. ‘Government has taken a host of citizen-centric steps to facilitate mobility. An IT-based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort. However, one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state,’ said the Ministry in a statement.

Station relocation occurs with both Government and private sector employees. Employees are concerned about the transfer of registration from the parent state to another state as, under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep a vehicle for no more than 12 months in any state other than the state where it is registered, but a new registration with the new state-registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months.

A passenger vehicle user takes steps to re-register a vehicle, including obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Parent State for assignment of a new registration mark in another state; assigning a new registration mark after paying the new State’s road tax on a pro-rata basis; and applying for a pro-rata refund of the parent State’s road tax. This provision, which allows for a pro-rata repayment from the parent state, is a time-consuming process that differs from state to state.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, by a notification dated August 26, 2021, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles, namely ‘Bharat series (BH-series),’ in order to enable seamless vehicle transfers.

When the owner of a vehicle with this registration mark moves from one state to another, the vehicle will not require a new registration mark. Defense personnel, employees of the Central Government/State Government/Central/State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations with offices in four or more States/Union territories will be able to register their vehicles under the ‘Bharat series (BH-series)’ on a voluntary basis.

The vehicle tax will be imposed for a period of two years or a multiple of two years. This initiative would make it easier for people to commute around India’s states and union territories in their personal vehicles. After the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax will be imposed annually and it will be half of what was charged previously for that autombile.