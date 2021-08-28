Karnataka government asks Bengaluru IT firms to allow WFH till 2022 to avoid traffic mess

Karnataka’s BJP government has asked all IT parks along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch to extend the current Work From Home (WFH) period till December 2022, in order to cope with India’s worst traffic jams and concurrent building projects.

If it isn’t possible, the government has urged that the working hours for individuals who arrive at the office be staggered. However, the state government added that allowing IT companies to continue work from offices would make traffic management problematic.

Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, stated that the public can expect some disruption as a result of constructions. ‘We will do our best to mitigate it by completing our projects before the deadline.’

The Karnataka government also stated that it had implemented measures such as Bus Priority Lanes (BPL) and safe cycling lanes to give an alternative mode of transportation for individuals working or transiting through ORR.