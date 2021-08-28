Priyanka Chopra gets injured on the sets of ‘Citadel’, shares pics of her wound

Priyanka Chopra suffered an injury while filming Citadel. She had shared a photo earlier in the day in which she posed with a bleeding face and asked her followers, ‘What’s real and what’s not?’ She had an abrasion on her brow.

She uploaded a fan’s response a few hours later, who thought the wound on her face was real but the cut on her forehead wasn’t. Priyanka gave a thumbs down to the remark and confirmed that the bruise on her brow is real. The actor enlarges the wound, indicating that she was slashed in the centre of her right brow.

Priyanka has been busy filming the series recently. Pictures of the actress on set recently went viral and she was seen filming a difficult scene. She wore a pistol harness around her torso and was dressed in black and khaki.

Priyanka Chopra plays a spy in Citadel. Richard Madden, a Game of Thrones alum and star of Eternals, co-stars with the actress. The series will air on Amazon Prime Video and it will be her first web series. Russo Brothers, of Avengers: Endgame fame, are the executive producers.

Also Read: Director SS Rajamouli wraps up shoot of RRR

Since early this year, Priyanka has been shooting for Citadel in London, where she has been stationed for months. She finished her international film, Text For You, just before Citadel.

Aside from these two, she is working on a variety of other projects. The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, featuring Keanu Reeves, a romantic comedy starring Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality programme and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela are among them. She’ll also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her Bollywood comeback.