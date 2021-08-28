Tamil Nadu government passes resolution against three farm laws

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government became the seventh state in the country to pass a resolution opposing the Union government’s three agriculture laws on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister tabled a motion opposing the three farm legislation proposed by the Union government as soon as the parliament convened for demand for grants discussion on agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry ministries.

The CM said that today is a historic day in Tamil Nadu because a resolution to save the people and the state will be passed. He went on to remark that the farming community believes that the Union government’s farm laws have failed to achieve their goal of preserving farmers and agriculture and it is now our obligation to fight the law.

MK Stalin, the state’s chief minister, claimed that the Union government passed farm legislation without consulting the state, even though they fall under the concurrent list and this was a ploy to undermine federalism. He also requested that the chamber to pass the resolution unanimously as a show of support for the farmers who have been protesting the farm rules for more than 380 days.

Opposing the resolution, BJP MLAs staged a walkout as soon as the Chief Minister finished his speech, with BJP legislative party leader Naynar Nagendran claiming that the state government was pushing the resolution for political reasons, while PMK, another AIADMK alliance partner, welcomed the resolution and backed the government.

Speaking about the resolution, AIADMK Deputy Leader of Opposition O. Panneerselvam questioned whether the state government tried to get an explanation from the Union government about the concerns raised and added that the state government should not rush to pass the resolution because the case is still pending in court.

In response to the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Chief Minister Stalin emphasised that when he met with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, he urged him to rescind the laws, but he received no response and he asked the AIADMK deputy leader to spell out their position on the resolution.

Following a dispute between O Pannerselvam and Minister Durai Murugan, the AIADMK has indicated that it will leave the parliament as the government is pressuring them to approve the resolution.

The chief minister said that all lawsuits filed against farmers for protesting against farm rules would be dismissed after the legislature passed the resolution ‘unanimously.’