TV actor Gaurav Dixit arrested in a drugs case

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Bollywood actor Gaurav Dixit who was wanted in connection with a drug case since April. On April 3, the agency conducted a search at his residence in Andheri and allegedly found multiple drugs including mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Dixit fled before NCB officials reached his residence in Lokhandwala, Andheri.

The NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed Dixit’s arrest from Mumbai and said the agency would produce him before the court on Saturday.

His house was raided on April 3 following the arrest of actor Ajaz Khan, who reportedly confessed to the agency that he used to buy MDMA from Dixit. Khan was arrested on April 1 after his alleged link to alleged drug peddler Shadab Shaikh was revealed, who was nabbed by the agency from his residence in Andheri on March 25 following a raid. The NCB found 61 grams of mephedrone and 160 grams of ephedrine on the spot.

‘During Shaikh’s interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up, and we found some incriminating evidence against the latter,’ said Wankhede.

As part of his interrogation, Khan revealed Dixit’s name and stated that he used to purchase MDMA and other drugs from him. Based on a preliminary investigation, it was determined that Dixit was supplying drugs to Bollywood.

NCB team visited Dixit’s residence in Lokhandwala on April 3, but he wasn’t there. One of his relatives was contacted by the agency and his house was raided. Several drugs were found in the fridge, including hashish, cannabis and MDMA. ‘We also discovered MD in the house,’ said Wankhede. In addition to drugs, the agency discovered packaging materials of medicines at several locations in the house. ‘Dixit was staying with his girlfriend who is a foreign national. Both were entering the building, but when they saw the police vehicle and learnt about the raid, the duo fled from there,’ he said.