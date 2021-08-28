US missile strike in Kabul destroys a CIA ‘Eagle Base’: Report

According to reports, American forces destroyed the final CIA base in Kabul ahead of the August 31 deadline. The New York Times reported that the CIA outpost outside the Kabul airport was destroyed on Thursday, just hours after a deadly suicide blast outside the airport killed 169 Afghans and 13 American service members.

Eagle Base, where Afghan counterterrorism forces and intelligence agencies were trained, was blown up with a controlled detonation, according to reports. However, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) declined to comment to the Washington Examiner on the report, which claimed that blowing up the Kabul base was meant to destroy equipment and documents to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Taliban. Despite heightened security and threats of another attack in the final days of the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan, the American forces continued to make progress against the August 31 deadline.

US REACTS TO KABUL ATTACKS

In less than 48 hours after suicide bombers rocked the evacuation process at the Kabul airport, US forces conducted drone strikes against an Islamic State member in Nangarhar province. US Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert to its citizens at the Kabul airport following the airstrike, advising them to immediately leave the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or New Ministry of Interior gate. The US Embassy in Kabul told AFP that Americans at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or New Ministry of Interior gate should leave immediately.