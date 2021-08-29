Aadhar downloading made easy: Know how to download Aadhar

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made downloading Aadhar Cards easy. The UIDAI has shared a link on which you can download the Aadhaar card.

‘Download your Aadhar anytime anywhere from https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in . You can choose to download ‘regular basis’, tweeted UIDAI.

Here’s how to download your Aadhaar:

1. Login to the UIDAI direct link eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.2. Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number.

3. If you want a masked Aadhar card, then tick the box to the left of the option ‘I want a masked Aadhar’.

4. Enter the security code or captcha.

5. Click on ‘Send OTP’.

6. OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

7. Enter OTP.

8. After submitting the OTP, your Aadhar card details and the option to download Aadhar will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

10. Click on the download option and save it for future reference.