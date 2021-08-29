Cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Dharavi; 14 injured, 5 critical

Mumbai: An LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai’s Dharavi neighbourhood on Sunday, injuring 14 people, of which five of them are in critical condition with 70% burn injuries.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the injured were sent to Sion Hospital. A gas cylinder exploded in a residence in Shahu Nagar, Kamla Nagar, opposite Mubarak Hotel, Dharavi, at 12:28 pm. After receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) hurried to the scene. At 12:43 pm, the fire was put out. Further information is awaited.

