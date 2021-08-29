Doha talks marked ‘beginning of the end’, says former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh

Kabul: Former Afghanistan vice-president Amrullah Saleh said that the peace negotiations between Afghanistan administration and the Taliban became ‘the beginning of the end’ for the country. Saleh, also said that the US and NATO should have kept 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan. ‘But now that they did not and they are paying the price’ he said.

Also Read: India to resume flight services with Bangladesh from Sept 3 under air bubble agreement

‘The intra-Afghan dialogue was flawed from the very beginning as the Taliban never believed in a political solution to the decades-long conflict’, said Saleh.