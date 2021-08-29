Enforcement Directorate summons state transport minister

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for questioning. ED summoned the Shiv Sena leader in a money laundering case registered against former state minister Anil Deshmukh and others. He is asked to present before the agency on Tuesday.

The case against Deshmukh is related to the criminal investigation being carried out by the ED in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh’s resignation in April.

Also Read: State government extends Covid curfew

Shiv Sena has accused that BJP is behind this. ”Well done. As soon as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra concluded, Anil Parab has been served ED notice as expected. The central government has begun its work. The epicenter of the earthquake was Ratnagiri. Parab is the district guardian minister. Understand the chronology. Will fight legal battle legally. Jai Maharashtra’, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.