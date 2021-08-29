Fully vaccinated passengers with tourist visas can now enter UAE

Abu Dhabi: Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in UAE announced that all fully vaccinated passengers from all countries with a tourist visa can enter the country. This also applies to tourist visa holders from countries where travel to the UAE is restricted. The new entry rule will come into effect from August 30.

‘Passengers with tourist visas must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival. The previous rules for unvaccinated (from restricted countries), including exempted categories, remain in place’, said a statement issued by the authorities.

Those with tourist visas can register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website or AlHosn app to enjoy the same benefits that vaccinated residents in the UAE do, the statement added.