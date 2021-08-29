Gold worth Rs 16 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

Mangalore: Customs officials at the Mangalore International Airport seized gold weighing 335 grams, worth Rs 16,21,400 from a passenger identified as Muhammed Navas, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala. The gold was The gold was concealed on two skating boards. He arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384.

Customs superintendent M.Manokarthayini along with superintendents B.M.Nagesh Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Virag Shukla, V.S.Ajith Kumar, P.C.Padhi, Satish Kumar and inspector Prafull Mittal led the operation, said the agency in a statement.