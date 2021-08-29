IMD predicts heavy rains, issues Orange alert in 9 districts of Karnataka and Kerala

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Karnataka for the next two days. The national weather agency also issued orange alerts for nine districts of Karnataka and Kerala.

It has also issued orange alert in Kottayam , Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts in Kerala. Yellow alert is issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kasaragod in the state and green alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

Karnataka is likely to receive very heavy rain fall for next two days. The agency issued orange alert in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

IMD also predicted light rainfall in Delhi from August 29 till August 3.