Indian Railways announces new 3AC coaches at cheaper rate

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced 3AC coaches at cheaper rates. The fares of the new 3AC economy class coaches will be 8% lower than the existing 3AC coaches and 2.4 times the base price of the existing sleeper class of mail and express trains. As per railway officials, the base fare for up to 300 km will be Rs 440 and the maximum base fare will now stand Rs 3,065 for 4,951-5,000 km.

‘Now, since the fare is fixed, these coaches will be attached to existing mail express trains. In trains which are running with maximum length, these coaches will replace sleeper class coaches’, Railway officials said.

Indian Railways has provided 50 coaches to different railway zones in the country. As per reports, the North Central Railway will operate these coaches for train no. 02403 (Prayagraj-Jaipur express) from September 6.