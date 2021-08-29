Man accused of killing journalist escapes from police custody en route to Pune

A 42-year-old man suspected of kidnapping and murdering an RTI activist and journalist in Rahuri town fled from a government hospital in Ahmednagar on Saturday evening, while he was being moved to Pune for treatment of a kidney stone after testing positive for Covid-19.

The suspect, Kanhu Gangaram More is a real estate dealer from Rahuri town in Ahmednagar. In the first week of April, police detained More in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Rohidas Datir, a 48-year-old journalist and RTI activist. Datir’s body was found in a secluded area on the grounds of a college in Rahuri after he was kidnapped.

The initial investigation found that Datir, who worked for a weekly magazine, and More were involved in a property dispute. According to the footage acquired by some of the area’s CCTV cameras, the SUV used by the accused to kidnap Datir belongs to More. After that, More and his accomplices were taken into custody. On August 16, he was brought to a government hospital in Ahmednagar to be treated for a kidney stone.

‘While being treated for kidney stone, More recently tested positive for Covid-19 and was on Saturday being shifted to Pune for further treatment. Around 5 pm, when an ambulance for him was getting ready, he told the police guards on duty that he wanted to use the washroom and is believed to have fled from there. An immediate search of the premises and surrounding areas was launched once it came to light that he was missing, but he could not be found,’ an officer from Ahmednagar police said.

According to police officials, a comprehensive manhunt has been initiated for More, with multiple teams involved in the search.