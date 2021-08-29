‘Okay thanks’: Kohli to reporter explaining why India is missing out on runs

India suffered a humiliating defeat in the third Test at Headingly Leeds due to the dismal performance of the batting unit. After India’s defeat, captain Virat Kohli addressed the media reporters at a press conference, where he was asked a number of questions about the team’s performance.

As inquired about Kohli’s thoughts on the subject, a reporter stated that ‘England bowlers were bowling full and on the pads and when there was an opportunity to go on to the backfoot India seems to be missing out on a lot of runs.’

The Indian captain responded calmly to the strange claim and said, ‘Okay Thanks.’

The video of the conversation became viral on social media in a matter of hours, with the majority of Twitteratis praising Kohli’s self-control.

Remarkable self-control by @imVkohli. In a sense, it's a classic Twitter moment. Person with zero knowledge & zero self-awareness tries to give random gyan to actual practitioner.pic.twitter.com/P3FoLVxllD — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) August 28, 2021

On Sunday, England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs to tie the series at 1-1 after the Indian hitters failed to mount a comeback on Day 4 and were bundled out in the second innings before lunch. Kohli, who appeared to be in good form, scored his first half-century in the past eight innings to end the drought, but he edged the ball to the slips again just after reaching the mark and was removed on 55.