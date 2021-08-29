PM Modi praises Indore for becoming India’s first ‘Water Plus’ city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for becoming the country’s first ‘Water Plus’ city on Sunday. On the 80th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio address, PM Modi praised the city while discussing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

‘Whenever we talk about Swachh Bharat, Indore’s name automatically comes up. This is because the city has created a unique identity for itself when it comes to cleanliness and the people of Indore deserve applause for this. Indore has topped Swachh Bharat rankings for many years now. But people have now decided that they are not merely content with the ranking. They want to move forward and achieve something new,’ he said.

According to PM Modi, residents have decided to retain Indore a Water Plus city. ‘Such a city is one where no sewage is released into a public water source without treatment. Citizens have themselves come forward to link drains in their houses to sewage lines and have also carried out the Swachhata Mission. Because of this, the volume of sewage water mixing into the water of rivers Saraswati and Kanh has vastly reduced. This improvement is visible as well,’ PM explained.

At a time when the country is commemorating the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, we should all make a commitment to keep the cleanliness campaign strong, he added. ‘The more Water Plus cities we have in the country, the more beneficial it will be to us,’ PM Modi noted.

The Union government-designated Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s largest city and commercial centre, as the first Water Plus city in India on August 11 as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2021 initiative. To receive this honour, a city must meet three requirements: dirty water from the city must not enter a river or drain, all public toilets must be cleansed and connected to sewage lines and 30% of sewage water must be recycled and reuse.