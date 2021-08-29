Tokyo Paralympics: Prime Minister congratulates Bhavinaben Patel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India’s Bhavinaben Patel for winning a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Patel missed out on a gold medal after losing to world no. 1 Zhou Ying from China in straight games.

Bhavinaben Patel is the first Indian table tennis player to win the silver medal in the women’s singles class 4 event at the Paralympics. She is also the second Indian female athlete to win a medal in the Paralympics after Deepa Malik, who bagged a silver in shot put F43 in 2016.

‘The remarkable Bhavinaben Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports’, Narendra Modi tweeted.