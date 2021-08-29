Tribal man dies after being beaten up, tied to vehicle and dragged, 5 held

Five people, including a sarpanch, were detained in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, for reportedly killing a tribal man accused of theft on Saturday. Kanhaiya Bhil, the victim, was allegedly thrashed on suspicion of theft and dragged after being bound to a vehicle. The incident was videotaped and quickly spread throughout the Internet.

Speaking about the matter, Additional SP, Neemuch, Sunder Singh Kanesh said, ‘We received information about a man being beaten up and in an injured condition. He was referred to Neemuch district hospital where he died. In a viral video, the man Kanhaiya Bhil was seen being thrashed by villagers and being dragged along by a pick-up vehicle to which he had been tied.’

According to Kanesh, a police report has been registered and five persons have been arrested as a result of the investigation.

‘Case has been registered under IPC Section 302, Atrocity Act and various other sections related to the assault. Eight people have been booked in this matter and five persons have been arrested, including a sarpanch. A search has been initiated for the other accused and action will be taken against everybody. The pick-up vehicle used in the incident has also been seized,’ the senior police official added.