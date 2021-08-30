Commodity Market: Gold prices rise marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices marginally surged on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The October gold futures rose by 0.8% to reach at Rs47,538 per 10 grams. Silver futures also surged by 3% to reach Rs 63,585 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 35,460 per 8 gram and Rs 4455 per gram.

At the international market, gold rate at COMEX rose by 2% to US dollar 1,817 per ounce. Silver prices at COMEX stood at US dollar 24 per ounce.