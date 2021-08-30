Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The positive opening of the Indian share market supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian opened at 73.46 against the dollar. During trading, it surged to 73.38, up 31 paise over its previous close. The Indian currency is at 19.99 against the UAE dirham. On Friday, the domestic currency settled at 73.69 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.07% at 92.62.