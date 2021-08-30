Fuel prices for the month of September announced

Dubai: The fuel price committee in UAE announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2021. The price of the fuels was reduced by the committee.

Also Read: Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport

As per the revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 2.55 per litre. On August the price was at Dh 2.58 er litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 2.44 per litre, compared to Dh 2.47 in July.E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.36 per litre. It was priced at Dh 2.39 per litre last month. While diesel is priced at Dh 2.38 per litre, a decrease from Dh 2.45 per litre in July.