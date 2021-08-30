Landslide claim 7 lives, 3 bodies recovered

Dehradun: At least seven people were feared dead after their houses were hit by debris due to cloud burst in Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand.

‘The disaster occurred in Jamri and Tarkot hamlets in Jumma village when heavy rains led to debris and muck hitting the houses. So far, three bodies have been recovered and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is searching for the other missing persons of the village’, Ashish Chauhan, Pithoragarh’s district magistrate, said.

The district has been receiving incessant rainfall for the last five days. Several incidents of landslides have been reported in these days.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Dehradun and all hill districts for the next three days. Vehicular movement at five national highways, 15 state highways and over 200 roads in the state had been blocked due to incessant rainfall.