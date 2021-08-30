NCB arrests one person and seizes 1344 kilos of ganja

Kolkata: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one person and seized a truck with 1344.1 kilograms of ganja concealed as scrap near Baigachhi village in Kolkata.

The arrested as been identified as Rasid Ali, a resident of Haryana. As per NCB, the drug was transported to Mebat in Haryana from Beharampur in Orissa.

Also Read: Mysuru gangrape survivor leaves the city without giving statement

Earlier on Sunday, NCB busted an inter-state drug racket in Karnataka and seized 3400 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 21 crore.

‘Based on specific intelligence developed by NCB Bangalore, a joint team of NCB Bangalore and Hyderabad on 28/08/2021 seized a truck of Maharashtra registration and three persons near (the) toll booth on Hyderabad ring road. On thorough examination, it was found that 3400 kg of Ganja was concealed into the truck. It was packed systematically in 141 gunny bags’, said Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB (Bangalore Zone).