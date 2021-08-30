Pakistan NSA denies warning of second 9/11 attack

Lahore: Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yousuf has asked the British newspaper ‘The Sunday Times’ to clarify and withdraw his interview with journalist Christina Lamb. Pak NSA has also said that his remark about a second 9/11 attack was misinterpreted.

‘Mark my words. If the mistakes of the Nineties are made again and Afghanistan abandoned, the outcome will be absolutely the same — a security vacuum filled by undesirable elements who will threaten everyone, Pakistan and the West’, Times quoted Yousuf as saying.

The office of Pak NSA said that the interview titled ‘Work with the Taliban or Repeat the Horror of the 1990s, West Told,’ published in The Times on August 28, 2021, wrongly interpreted the interview of NSA Dr Moeed Yousuf.

Also Read: Private security firm Blackwater founder exploits misery of Afghan people, charges US dollar 6500 for a flight ticket

‘This connotation was fabricated and wrongly attributed to the National Security Adviser’, said a statement issued by the NSA’s office. ‘At no point did he state that the West should ‘immediately recognize’ the Taliban, as the article states. Nor was there any ‘warning’ of a second 9/11 linked to formal ‘recognition’ of the Taliban’, reads the statement.

But earlier, Yusuf had used the same remark in another interview given to Sky News.

Interviews is recorded – nothing is misquoted — christinalamb (@christinalamb) August 29, 2021

‘Migrants will flow, terrorism will flow and none of us want that so let’s not make that mistake again. The dangers of abandonment, which came about in the 1990s, there was a breakdown of law and order and security, there were international terrorists who took roots. There was an economic crisis and a governance problem and at the end of the day there was 9/11’, Said Yusuf in an interview titled ‘ The West could face another 9/11 and mass refugee crisis if it abandons country, says Pakistan security adviser’.