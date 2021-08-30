Rules for Aadhaar-PF linking, GST, LPG prices to change from September

New Delhi: The month of September will bring a lot of changes in rules and regulations that will affect the normal life of individuals. This includes Aadhaar-PAN Card linking and hike in the LPG price.

Here is a list of top 5 key rules that will change from September 1:

PAN-Aadhaar linking: As per State bank of India, all account holders must link their Permanent Account Number Card (PAN Card) with the Aadhaar Cards. The deadline for this is September 30. Otherwise, the identification card and its relevant facilities will become inactive.

LPG Price Hike: The price of domestic LPG cylinder will be hiked from September. The price was hiked in on August 18 by Rs 25 per cylinder.

Also Read: State government relax night curfew for two days in wake of Janmashtami

Aadhaar-PF linking: From September 1, the employers will only be able to deposit money into the provident fund (PF) account if the universal account number (UAN) is linked to the Aadhaar card. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security, 2020, which has made the Aadhaar-PF linking mandatory for availing of various services.

GSTR-1 Filing Guidelines: The Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) has earlier announced that the Rule-59(6) of Central GST Rules will be implemented from September 1. As per this, people who had not filed returns in Form GSTR-3B shall now not be allowed to record the GSTR-1 returns.

Cheque Clearance: Axis Bank will implement the new system for cheque clearance from September 1. The new system was announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year. The system had come into effect on January 1 of this year. Several banks had already shifted to the new system.