Security forces foil infiltration bid, kills one militant

Srinagar: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The forces also killed a terrorist who tried to cross the LoC.

Also Read: Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport

‘Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by the Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorists in which one terrorist was neutralised, and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered. The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert Army troops displays a resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control’, the Army said.