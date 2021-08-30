State government relax night curfew for two days in wake of Janmashtami

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has announced relaxation in night curfew on Monday and Tuesday across the state, in wake of the Janmashtami festival. The state government urged all to follow Covid-19 protocols during the celebrations. All devotees will be required to wear masks and use sanitizers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Mathura on Monday evening to participate in the Janmashtami celebration.

Also Read: Taj Mahal refuses entry of a visitor dressed as Sri Krishna

Earlier, Gujarat state government also relaxed restrictions. Instead of the usual 11 pm, the night curfew will be in force from 1 am on 30 August to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami.