State makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people from Kerala

Bengaluru: Karnataka state government has made a 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all passengers coming from Kerala. The passengers from Kerala must take a PCR test after seven days. This new rule is applicable to all passengers including vaccinated.

The state government also relaxed night curfew in all districts except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala. The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government also made a negative RT-PCR certificates taken 72 hours within the journey or two-dose fully vaccinated certificates mandatory for all passengers coming from Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 19,622 cases on Monday. 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 16.74%. 22,563 were recovered in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 2,09,493. As many as 132 fresh deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 20,673.