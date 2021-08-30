The world’s highest movie theatre is now open in Ladakh!

Ladakh got its first mobile digital movie theatre at 11,562 feet, making it the highest theater in the world, reports Indian news agency ANI. The Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh has introduced a mobile theatre located at an altitude of 11,562 feet to bring movie-watching experiences to its deep pockets.

An actor from the National School of Drama, Mepham Otsal, told a news agency at the screening ceremony, ‘The screening offers many amenities, is affordable and the seating arrangement is convenient. As a theater artist, it is very important for the people of the region as it will give them access to art and cinema’.

Sushik, the organizer, said, ‘For the first time, four such theatres are being established in Leh. The initiative is meant to achieve the dream of taking cinema to the most remote areas of India. The theatres are designed so that they can operate at -28 degrees Celsius’.

Read more: Iran border floods with Afghans as Taliban seize control

On the occasion of the launch, the critically acclaimed short film ‘Sekool’ was screened, which tells the story of the Changpa nomads of Ladakh. A screening of the film ‘Bell Bottom’, starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, was also held at the event. Pankaj Tripathi, a prominent Bollywood actor and Thupstan Chewang, the president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), were reportedly present for the inauguration at the NDS grounds on August 24.