‘TMC is acting like pseudo-Naxalite’: Union Minister

Kolkata: Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Singh Patel has accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal are ‘pseudo-Naxalite’. The Union minister said this after the CBI made two arrests in the post-poll violence cases.

‘TMC is acting like pseudo-Naxalites. If there is an election or not, the situation after the election is destroying the values of life, and also destroying democratic values. We used to believe that the Left Wing Extremism is the cruelest, but the methodology of Trinamool Congress has left it behind. That’s why I call such people pseudo-Naxalites. No one can get a free hand to loot. I think what is happening in Bengal is illegal and is undemocratic. Action should be taken against such people’, said Prahlad Singh Patel.

‘I will thank the court for this, the CBI has started functioning, there should be an arrest, it is true that the period of repression was very long. If the rule of law goes like this, then the confidence of those who believe in democracy will increase, which is necessary not only for any party but it is necessary for the country, it is necessary for the state of Bengal’, he added.

‘I believe that this action of CBI should be faster and the guilty who are involved in the violence after the poll all should be in jail, the law will give its verdict, we all supporters of democracy will wait for that day’ said the Union minister.

Earlier on Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered seven FIRs in the post-poll violence cases in the state, taking the total number of FIRs to 28.